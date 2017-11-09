Nicki Minaj And Jesse Williams Star In H&M’s Holiday Campaign [VIDEO]

Nicki Minaj and Jesse Williams star as mom and dad in H&M’s new holiday campaign.

The short film is directed by Johan Renck, who’s directed music videos such as Beyoncé’s “Me, Myself, and I” and Kylie Minogue’s “Nothing Really Matters,” amongst others.

The story follows a young girl who goes on a mission to track down Santa’s evil brother in order to save the holidays. The part of Santa and his brother will be played by John Turturro. Minaj plays the girl’s mom, as well as a fairy called Wisest Thingy, and Williams portrays the dad and the Fastest Fairy.

Minaj told Pret-A-Reporter:

“I love the film’s over all empowering message. I love seeing this young girl become the champion that lives in all of us. There’s always magic in the air during the holidays.”

The full length film won’t be out until Nov. 28, but H&M’s holiday collection, which has items that will be featured in the short, is available online now.

CLICK HERE to shop the collection online.