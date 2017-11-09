Nordstrom Testing Round-The-Clock Curbside Pickup

Nordstrom have a lot of creative ideas, from the $85 rock, clear-knee jeans, and even a store that doesn’t actually have any inventory, but this latest idea sounds, well, reasonable.

They’re testing a 24 hour per day, 7-day-per-week curbside pickup lane for online orders. It’s 1am, and you just have to order that one cashmere sweater with the silver-colored threading for a work party the next day – you can do it. They’re doing it in 10 stores around the country (the closest to Sacramento is San Jose, unfortunately), and the service starts on December 16th, and goes through the morning of the 24th.

They’re trying to compete with the likes of Amazon and other online retailers. Why wait a few days for your delivery to get to your home when you can just drive to the store and someone will just bring it to you, they think. Maybe it will work, maybe it won’t. We can’t wait to see what other ideas they have for the holidays this year though, sure to be interesting and entertaining.

Source.