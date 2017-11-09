O.J. Simpson Thrown Out Of Hotel In Las Vegas [PIC/AUDIO]

O.J. Simpson got a little too rowdy last night at The Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas and was thrown out at around midnight.

Hotel staff said he has been frequenting bars inside the hotel since his release from prison but last night got out of hand. Simpson became drunk and disruptive even acting aggressive towards hotel staff.

Here’s a pic of him taking a walk through the hotel earlier in the night..

Hotel security was called and Simpson was thrown out of the hotel and TMZ is reporting he has been banned from the hotel all together. You can hear the dispatch audio HERE.