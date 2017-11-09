Porter Robinson Books First Virtual Self Show

Along with the release of a second track, “Ghost Voices,” under the alias Virtual Self, Porter Robinson will be performing his first live show for this project.

He is set to play in New York’s Avant Gardner on Dec. 8.

Virtual Self ( U T O P I A ).

𝑆𝑒𝑠𝑠𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑐𝑜𝑛𝑡𝑟𝑎𝑐𝑡 𝑜𝑓 𝑓𝑖𝑟𝑠𝑡 𝑒𝑐𝘩𝑜.

((12.08.17))

(( Venue: AvantGardner.Brooklyn.NewYork ))https://t.co/1zTkxHQfGv pic.twitter.com/qZRYhXO1MH — Virtual Self (@virtual_self) November 9, 2017

The lucky attendees will be seeing Robinson’s first live show following the three-year Worlds Live run, which some believe may have officially ended with the producer’s Ultra Japan performance this year. EDM Sauce reports that pre-sale tickets will be going on sale Nov. 14.

Listen to the “Ghost Voices” below.