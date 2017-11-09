Ridley Scott Cuts Out Kevin Spacey From Upcoming Film

Ridley Scott and executive producers Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas have decided to completely remove Kevin Spacey from their upcoming finished film, All the Money in the World, a biopic about oil tycoon J. Paul Getty.

This choice was made following the sexual assault allegations made against the actor. Christopher Plummer has been cast to replace Spacey as John Paul Getty III in the biopic, about the real-life story of his kidnapping by an organized crime syndicate. Re-shoots will begin immediately, as Scott is trying to keep the original Dec. 22 release date, reports Deadline.

Spacey’s role was not a minor one and included scenes with co-stars Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg. However, the cast, crew, and Sony Pictures all back this decision and have agreed to the re-shoot.