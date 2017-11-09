Stock Up On $1 Socks From Old Navy

Old Navy is getting people excited this year with its One Dolla Holla Sock Sale.

This Black Friday, Old Navy is selling its fuzzy socks for $1, normally valued at $5. It’s the winter equivalent to the famous $1 flip-flop sale. Bustle reports that every sock sale with go towards the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Keep in mind that this deal will only occur in stores for one day, on Black Friday.

Old Navy is getting a head start on sales this year on Nov. 22 for a three-day Black Friday event, giving 50 percent off on purchases up until Black Friday.