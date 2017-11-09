Stock Up On $1 Socks From Old Navy

By Darik
Old Navy is getting people excited this year with its One Dolla Holla Sock Sale.

This Black Friday, Old Navy is selling its fuzzy socks for $1, normally valued at $5. It’s the winter equivalent to the famous $1 flip-flop sale. Bustle reports that every sock sale with go towards the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Keep in mind that this deal will only occur in stores for one day, on Black Friday.

Old Navy is getting a head start on sales this year on Nov. 22 for a three-day Black Friday event, giving 50 percent off on purchases up until Black Friday.

