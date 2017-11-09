Want To Beat Wrinkles? Try Chocolate And Red Wine

All you wine and chocolate lovers out there, we’ve got amazing news!

According to the Daily Mail, researchers are claiming that drinking red wine and eating dark chocolate will help keep wrinkles at bay.

The scientists studied a number of foods rich in flavonoids, including red wine, dark chocolate, blueberries, and red grapes, and found that they helped old cells appear and function more like young cells again.

The research was conducted at Exeter University, and it could be the breakthrough needed for anti-ageing therapies.

Professor Harries, lead researcher on the study, spoke about his work, saying:

“This is a first step in trying to make people live normal lifespans, but with health for their entire life. Our data suggests that using chemicals to switch back on the major class of genes that are switched off as we age might provide a means to restore function to old cells.”

