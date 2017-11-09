Why Selena Gomez Is Giving Justin Bieber Another Chance

There’s been a lot of speculation lately that Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber may be rekindling the flame. They’ve been spotted looking mighty cozy together.

Some are dismayed by the news, but an insider revealed to People why Gomez decided to give Bieber one more chance:

“Justin was Selena’s first love. He will always have a special place in her heart. She’s always held out hope that one day the circumstances and timing would be right. There have been times in the past where Selena was excited and thought things would work out again, but then was disappointed [by how things turned out].”

It’s hard to be upset hearing that. The source also continued that, despite Bieber’s ups and downs, Gomez “always saw the best in him.”

A Bieber source said:

“They’re having a great time together. Neither are seeing anyone else and they seem happy to leave it at this for now. Spending time together makes them both very happy. For Justin, no one ever came close to comparing to Selena. He always thoughts she was the most special and now seems mature enough to realize Selena deserves the best.”