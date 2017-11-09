Would You Try Cheeto Macarons?

By Darik
(Photo credit should read MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/Getty Images)

In this day and age of food trends, we’ve seen just about every trend come and go. Here’s a new one for you to taste test: Cheetos maracons.

Christina Ha, owner of Macaron Parlour, located in the Lower East Side of Manhattan, has created a novel food concoction that you won’t find anywhere else. She was inspired to make the Cheeto maracon when she came across cheese powder online.

According to Delish, the shell of the macaron is made from the same ingredients as traditional macarons, with an orange dye. The filling is a Cheeto ganache:  heavy cream, crushed Cheetos Puffs, melted white chocolate.

Apparently the taste is “sweet and very cheddar-y with subtle reminders that you’re eating Cheetos cream.”

Want to try it for yourself?

CLICK HERE to buy a box of six for $15 on Macaron Parlour’s website.

