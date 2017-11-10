‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Starting Production Next Spring?

“Big Little Lies” was a home run for HBO. The show and killer cast brought in 16 Emmy nominations and 8 wins but will it bring a second season to its fans?

TV Line is reporting that filming could begin in the Spring of next year. Executive producer and writer on the show, David E Kelley said,

“We’re kicking around ideas and trying to lasso the talent and get the band back together. It’s just a lot of logistical things. But I’m optimistic because everyone wants to do it. We feel we still have storytelling to do. No decision has been made yet, but we’re hopeful. Where we left it, I felt like it did open the opportunity for a lot more storytelling.”

Sounds pretty promising to me. HBO Declined comment.