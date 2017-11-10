Conor McGregor Attacks Ref In Bizarre Post Fight Outburst [VIDEO]

By Darik
Filed Under: attack, Conor McGregor, MMA
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Conor McGregor just had a violent outburst at a recent MMA event, and he wasn’t even one of the fighters!

TMZ has revealed that the Irishmen went ballistic following teammate Charlie Ward’s win at Bellator 187.

It appears that after hopping the cage to congratulate Ward for his win, referees came in to get him out because McGregor was not a licensed cornerman for Ward.

This completely set McGregor off, leading to him pushing a referee and slapping an official.

No word yet on what the consequences of his actions will be.

Watch the video above and learn more about what happened right here.

