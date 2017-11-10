‘Fixer Upper’ Chip Gaines ‘Fixed Up’ His Hair, Shaving It All Off [PIC]

Chip Gaines has had a lot of different haircuts over the years, but never this short. He was helping to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Hospital, and said that he would trim his hair shorter and shorter as the goal got closer to being met. The goal was exceeded, and he decided shaving his hair completely off was the best way to answer that.

Last week is when it all started. Apparently his longer hairstyle was pretty universally disliked, so Chip posted a picture, saying he’d go ahead with a new style if people donated to St. Jude.



Well, enough people hated his hair (or really just wanted to donate), that they were able to raise about a quarter-million dollars in just 4 days. So chip did the extreme, kept his word, and got a hair or two cut:



The Target House is a housing facility in Memphis, designed for the families of patients to stay while receiving care from the hospital. It’s supported by Target, in which Chip and Joanna just launched their new “Hearth and Hand” line of products, and that’s why they were paired with the hospital. Pretty cool, and a great cause!

Source.