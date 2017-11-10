Man Sues Walmart Over A Watermelon…And Wins $7.5 Million

An Alabama man who sued Walmart for tripping and breaking his hip was just awarded $7.5 million.

Henry Walker was awarded damages after a jury trial in Phenix City, Alabama. Walker sued Wal-Mart Stores Inc., saying his foot was stuck in a pallet that held watermelons when he reached for one. This came back on June 25.

Al.com reports that when the then-59-year-old turned back toward his shopping cart, he fell.

Walmart should have covered the pallet so that it could not entangle a shopper’s foot, Charles Gower, another of Walker’s attorneys, told the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer.

AP reported that in court records and in testimony, Walmart has maintained that the display was not dangerous, and that any negligence was Walker’s fault.

“These displays come to the store from the producer already packaged and ready to be dropped and displayed.” “We are disappointed in the verdict,” Walmart spokesman Randy Hargrove said Thursday. “We appreciate the jury’s service, however we believe that the damages awarded were excessive in light of the facts in this case. We plan to appeal.”