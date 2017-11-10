Netflix Pulls Plug On Louis C.K.’s Stand-Up Special

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 01: Louis C.K. performs on stage as The New York Comedy Festival and The Bob Woodruff Foundation present the 10th Annual Stand Up for Heroes event at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 1, 2016 in New York City.
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Bob Woodruff Foundation)

Amidst allegations of sexual misconduct, Louis C.K.’s second stand-up special with Neflix has been canceled.

A Netflix spokesperson told TMZ “The allegations made by several women in the New York Times about Louis C.K.’s behavior are disturbing. Louis’s unprofessional and inappropriate behavior with female colleagues has led us to decide not to produce a second stand-up special, as had been planned.”

C.K.’s film distributor also canceled the release of his new movie “I Love You, Daddy,” which was supposed to air next week.

 

