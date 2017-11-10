Scheduled Ramp Closures Hitting Sections Of Sacramento Freeways

Filed Under: Closures, Constructions, Detour, I-5, I-80, Ramp, sacramento
(Photo credit should read LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images)

Drivers should expect detours among certain areas of I-5 and I-80 in Sacramento as certain ramp closures are scheduled to hit Sacramento in the upcoming days.

Eastbound Interstate 80 at the Truxel Road off-ramp will be closed until 3 p.m. Friday, then from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, per SacBee. Drivers who will be traveling through the area are advised to use Northgate Boulevard as an alternate exit.

Beginning Monday and lasting through early December, the westbound Highway 50 connector ramp to northbound Interstate 5 will be closed nightly and there will be lane restrictions for onging pavement work to continue.

The schedule for next week is from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Friday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From NOW 100.5 FM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live