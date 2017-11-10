Target Being Sued By Shoplifter for $10 Million

Filed Under: shoplifter, suing, Target, vacuum
CHICAGO - MAY 23: Shopping carts sit inside a Target store on May 23, 2007 in Chicago, Illinois. Today, Target Corp. reported an 18 per cent increase in their first-quarter profit, beating analysts' expectations.
(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

A Texas man is suing Target for up to $10 million after he claims he was tackled and attacked by a store employee in July 2016, KETK TV reports.

Kelton Arthur claims he was tackled by Lubbock-area Target employee Christopher O’Dell.

A police report said Arthur stole merchandise and was attempting to get away.

“Arthur attempted to flee,” the report said. “O’Dell placed his hands on Arthur in order to prevent him from leaving when Arthur bit O’Dell on the arm. O’Dell placed Arthur on the ground to control Arthur. Arthur attempted to gouge O’Dell’s eyes out.”

However, the lawsuit says that O’Dell approached Arthur and knocked him to the ground, causing injury.

It further adds that O’Dell then attacked Arthur while Arthur was lying on the ground.

According to the KETK report, O’Dell said Arthur was trying to steal a vacuum and that his jujitsu skills might have saved his life and prevented injuries to other people.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From NOW 100.5 FM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live