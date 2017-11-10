There’s A ‘Comedy Wildlife Photography’ Competition, Hilarious [PICS]

(Photo credit JULIAN STRATENSCHULTE/AFP/GettyImages)

This just made our day, and it’s totally worth looking at to help you thorough the day too. There’s a “Comedy Wildlife Photography” competition, and it’s just chock-full of hilarious pictures of animals doing goofy things, or just caught in the wrong moment. Example, this picture of a lizard who really loves this rock:

Or this creature who… What kind of flower is that anyway?

Or this little guy who bit off way more than he could chew:

All great photos, and every one of them is funny in some way. Check out the 2017 gallery here, as well as the winners from previous years. You’ll be laughing in no time.

Listen Live