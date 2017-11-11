Katy Perry And Kim Kardashian Snap Photo Before Concert [PIC]

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

It just so happens that Katy Perry was in L.A. yesterday for her concert on the day that Taylor Swift dropped her album. Perfect opportunity for Kim Kardashian to show up and snap a picture to show everyone what side she’s on. Either that or I’m reading way too much into that and she was just taking North to the Katy Perry concert.

See the picture that Kim put on snapchat HERE. Hopefully for Kim’s sake, North doesn’t grow up to love Taylor Swift, I can’t see Kim sucking it up to take her to that concert.

SOURCE: TMZ 

