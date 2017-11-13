Actor Jeremy Jordan Almost Died From Eating Chipotle

Chipotle’s public relations will most likely be putting in overtime hours with their latest headline as actor Jeremy Jones was hospitalized after eating the popular Mexican food place.
According to People Magazine, the “Supergirl” star posted Instagram videos of himself at the hospital November 9, saying:
“I know I’ve advocated for them in the past, but they’re terrible. I, as you can see, am in the hospital and I have fluids in my arm because the food did not agree with me, and I almost died.”
“We were sorry to hear Jeremy was sick and were able to get in touch with him directly regarding where and when he ate. There have been no other reported claims of illness at the restaurant where he dined. We take all claims seriously, but we can’t confirm any link to Chipotle given the details he shared with us.”
After the Norovirus scares in recent years, it looks like Chipotle is not quite out of the deep end yet. The restaurant’s stock price dropped by a whole 2.7 percent Monday.