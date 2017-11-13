Brad Bufanda’s Death Sounded Like A Gunshot, According To 911 Call

Actor Brad Bufanda, known for his role in the TV show “Veronica Mars,” committed suicide back on November 3 by jumping off of his residential tower in the Park La Brea apartment community of Los Angeles

Law enforcement told TMZ, Bufanda jumped off a building in Los Angeles and a transient found his body laying on the sidewalk around 1 AM Wednesday.

He left a suicide note that was found on or near his body which gave the names of his parents along with a “thank you” to people in his life.

TMZ recently released the 911 phone call that a neighbor made after Bufanda hit the sidewalk. According to the report, he hit the sidewalk so loudly when he jumped to his death at least one 911 caller reported it as a gunshot.

It seems the caller figured out what really happened by the end of the call because they tell the operator the height of the building from which Bufanda jumped.

Bufanda was 34.