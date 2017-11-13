Elderly Woman Accused Of Training Her 65 Cats To Steal From Neighbors [PIC]

This story is unreal, but oh so real.

The Columbus Police Department reluctantly opened an investigation on Ruth Gregson and her 65 cats. People in Gregson’s neighborhood claimed small and valuable items were being stolen from their homes and Gregson’s cats were responsible. You can see why police were apprehensive but after setting up surveillance, they were shocked to discover that the claims were true.

According to reports, dozens of cats were going into nearby homes and then coming back with “anything that shined”.

Police searched Ms. Gregson’s house and found over $65,000 worth of jewelry and other valuables along with some junk. She admitted to training the cats to steal from neighbors in order to pay for their food. The animals had to steal everyday to survive. Most of the cats looked malnourished therefore neighbors were more likely to let them into their homes and that’s when the theft occurred. Mind blowing. See a picture of Ms. Gregson HERE.

SOURCE: World News Daily Report