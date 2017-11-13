‘Lady Bird’ Director/Writer Greta Gerwig Talks To Mark S. Allen

Greta Gerwig was born, raised, and graduated from right here in Sacramento. She wrote the movie “Lady Bird,” which was loosely based on her life, sort of, and she was able to actually film the movie here, too. Oh yeah, she also directed the movie here.

Mark met up with her at the local debut of “Lady Bird” at Tower Theater downtown, and talked about it’s success already, and about the future awards the movie will certainly win.

https://cbsnow100fm.files.wordpress.com/2017/11/msa-gretagerwig-111317.mp3

Greta does say that the movie isn’t “autobiographical,” but it is “close to her heart,” and is “really personal.” It’s no doubt a wonderful film, and is sure to do well everywhere it goes.

