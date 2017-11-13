Man Being Evicted Due To Emotional Support Squirrel

A man in Florida, Ryan Boylan, has an emotional support animal named Brutis. The animal is registered through a website called Register My Service Animal. The condo where Ryan lives is looking at evicting him because of the animal.

Ryan’s doctor even has a note from his doctor stating that he suffers from PTSD due to a car accident. An emotional support animal makes sense in a PTSD case, but it’s not so much that it’s an “emotional support animal,” it’s the type of animal it is. Brutis is a squirrel. Ryan rescued Brutis after Hurricane Matthew last year, and says that he “can’t imagine not being around her.”

This past April, apparently Brutis got out and was chased up a tree – that’s how the condo managers found out about the squirrel. They did some digging and discovered that not only did Ryan not file paperwork disclosing an emotional support animal, but squirrels are considered “exotic,” and not allowed as pets in the complex. They also determined that Ryan isn’t actually a registered tenant of the complex. So it’s a whole collection of things, not just the squirrel, but because a dog chased the squirrel up a tree, all of this began unfolding.

Should the condo make an exception in this case, once proper paperwork is filed and obtained?

Source, and pictures of Brutis.