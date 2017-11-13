Spice Girls Reuniting In 2018!

Get ready to “Spice Up Your Life” in 2018!

According to The Sun, the Spice Girls are reuniting next year for a TV special and a compilation album, and we couldn’t be more excited!

Best part?

All the girls will be there, even the notoriously hard to get Victoria Beckham.

An insider explained:

“The five of them have been locked in secret talks since the summer, and finally they are all on-board for a 2018 reunion. As it stands, they will be working together on a series of projects, which will include an album and a TV special celebrating the Spice Girls. And getting Victoria to agree has been a coup for everyone involved, given she has always been the person holding back on a reunion. The fact she is on board now is down to how much closer the five of them have become recently.”

Supposedly Mel B‘s extremely messy divorce, as well as the recent birth of Geri Horner‘s (formerly Halliwell) son, helped act as unifying forces to get the group back together.

