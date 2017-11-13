World War II Veteran Still Delivers Meals On Wheels At 97 [VIDEO]

Filed Under: American Veterans, Fighter Planes, Meals On Wheels, Mustang, Veterans Day, volunteer, world war ii
(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Charlie Cunningham doesn’t just deliver Meal on Wheels, he does it in his sporty silver Mustang.

Charlie is a veteran from Tennessee who spent years piloting fighter planes in World War II. Every week he helps Meals on Wheels in Mid Cumberland by delivering 8 meals. He said,

“The old folks are delighted to see me come.”

SO CUTE! A local news station, News 4, followed Charlie on one of his deliveries to 90-year-old Joe Smith who served in the Navy during World War II. The two had never met before. Watch the video of their first meeting and what Joe had to say about Charlie HERE.

More from Megan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From NOW 100.5 FM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live