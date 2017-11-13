World War II Veteran Still Delivers Meals On Wheels At 97 [VIDEO]

Charlie Cunningham doesn’t just deliver Meal on Wheels, he does it in his sporty silver Mustang.

Charlie is a veteran from Tennessee who spent years piloting fighter planes in World War II. Every week he helps Meals on Wheels in Mid Cumberland by delivering 8 meals. He said,

“The old folks are delighted to see me come.”

SO CUTE! A local news station, News 4, followed Charlie on one of his deliveries to 90-year-old Joe Smith who served in the Navy during World War II. The two had never met before. Watch the video of their first meeting and what Joe had to say about Charlie HERE.