You Can Score A Free Millennium Falcon At Target When You Spend $24.99 On ‘Star Wars’ Legos

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 28: A close-up view of the Lego Star Wars death star at Hamleys Christmas toy photocall at Hamleys Toy store store on June 28, 2012 in London, England. The famous toy store unveiled today their 'must have' toys for Christmas 2012
(Photo by Bethany Clarke/Getty Images)

Star Wars fans unite!

Target stores are having a fun sale for kids and Star Wars enthusiasts. When you spend $24.99 on “Star Wars” Legos, you can get a free mini Millennium Falcon!

The Millennium Falcon freebie is a fun mini set that comes with 20 Legos, a stand and a display plate.

This deal is good through Saturday, Nov. 18 good for both online shopping and in stores.

You can also score free shipping on your Legos purchase because Target is offering this shipping deal on everything from now through Dec. 23, perfect for holiday shopping!

We’re not done there though.

Target is also having an in-store Lego “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” scavenger hunt on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. Kids who participate will get a free poster and a coupon!

